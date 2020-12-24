Mystery donor drops gold coin in Salvation Army kettle, Christmas still in jeopardy

The lore among Salvation Army bell ringers about a mystery donor who gives a gold coin to a deserving volunteer became a reality. But it did not save Christmas.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The Salvation Army of New Braunfels wanted to rescue Christmas. According to their math, they have a $26,000 shortfall. Their Christmas time financial push became yet another victim of the coronavirus.

"We usually go from September through December 24 without any days off because our focus is to try to raise much-needed funds that we need," Major Roman Leal said. "This pandemic has not made it easy."

Leal said the Christmas time fundraising provides financial fuel for the year.

"A lot of people don't realize that the money that we raised during the Christmas season is not just for Christmas; it is to help fund the Salvation Army programs throughout the whole year."

Tuesday between 1-7 p.m., an anonymous donor slipped the organization a shiny symbol of hope. The ringers were at Arlan's Market on W San Antonio Street in New Braunfels.

"They always told us about this urban legend," Leal said. "There's a mysterious donor that walks around looking for special people that are ringing bells."

Leal said since he started ringing bells at 12-years-old, he only dreamt of having the anonymous benefactor drop a gold coin in his bucket.

When the group sorted through their donations that night, wrapped in a dollar bill was a $50 gold American Eagle coin. It's worth estimates between $1900-$2,000.

"I always dreamt about that," he said. "Low and behold, I never experienced it."

His son, Roman Jr, got the golden donation in his kettle. Leal said his son wondered if he could keep it. No. They are selling to help those who need services from the Salvation Army.

His son does retain bragging rights.

"He'll hold that over my head from now on, probably," He said.

Probably.