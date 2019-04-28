SAN ANTONIO — Downtown San Antonio streets came to life Saturday night with the lights and colors of the 2019 Fiesta Flambeau Parade.

The parade is considered the largest illuminated night parade in the country. The path is a 2.6-mile route through downtown.

This year's theme was "Reflections of Music Past" and with Grand Marshall, Chubby Checker. The UT Longhorn Band led the parade, followed by spectacular floats, other bands, horses, and much more.

Check out our slideshow of pictures from this year's parade.