AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police have discovered an abandoned, dark-colored Maserati Levante in the Mueller development in East Austin late Sunday afternoon.

A police source also confirmed to KVUE that investigators discovered a body inside the vehicle, which they said matched the description of one of the occupants of the vehicle from the morning incident. It is believed to be the same vehicle from an officer-involved shooting that happened on Seventh and Neches Streets 12 hours earlier.

Austin's police chief issued a warning after three shootings in the early hours of Sunday morning brought the weekend toll to six.

Police are trying to find several people in connection to the officer-involved shooting.

Police said the incident started just before 2:50 a.m. Sunday near Seventh and Neches Streets after a minor car crash involving the Maserati and a dark-colored Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with light-colored racing stripes.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said this collision led to a physical altercation.

"Two individuals get out of the SUV and they walk to the driver side of the Monte Carlo," said Chief Manley. "One can then be seen leaning into the window and throwing multiple punches toward someone inside the vehicle."

What happened next led to four officers opening fire.

"What is then seen immediately following is muzzle blasts from a firearm being shot from inside from that vehicle towards the individuals that were punching them," the chief said. "The suspect at this point fires at the officers. Our officers return fire as the suspect was getting in the vehicle and then both of those vehicles fled the scene."

Cameron Barton was working the door at Stratchhouse on Seventh Street.

"I heard gunshots," he said.

Barton was worried.

"Once it rang out again, I knew it was gunshots for sure, and so then we started to worry about the safety of our customers so we were trying to get them inside," said Barton.

RELATED: Police investigating 3 overnight shootings throughout Austin

RELATED: Officer involved in downtown Austin shooting

Police described three persons of interest: the first was a black male wearing light jeans and a white hoodie; the second was wearing dark jeans, a white hoodie and white tennis shoes; the third was wearing dark pants and a dark top.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call 512-472-TIPS or 911.

Sunday's officer-involved shooting is just one of six that happened this weekend, all during one of the busiest times of the year for the entertainment district, South by Southwest.

Two other shootings, one near SXSW

Another shooting downtown happened at about midnight.

One person is recovering in the hospital after they were shot near East Sixth Street and San Jacinto Boulevard.

Police detained several people but were searching for others that might have been involved.

They did not say whether the people involved were from Austin or visiting for SXSW.

In a third incident on Sunday morning, Austin-Travis County EMS said paramedics treated a man with a gunshot wound on 11th Street.

The man was transported to a trauma hospital with serious injuries.

The incidents come after three other shootings happened on Saturday morning. The shootings do not appear to be related.

Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday said he wouldn't be surprised if some of the shootings end up with gang ties.

"What we've seen over the last several years is these unofficial events are drawing in rival music groups, rival gang members from Dallas, Houston, New Orleans and other big cities in the United States," he said.

Whatever the cause, Chief Manley said this weekend's violence is unacceptable.

"We are not going to let our entertainment district be turned into a place where shootings become a common occurrence and this weekend will not stand without a strong response from the police department," he said.

Chief Manley reported additional officers will be placed in the entertainment district to hopefully prevent further shootings.

A spokesperson for SXSW sent KVUE the following statement Sunday evening:

“Safety is a top priority for SXSW. Every year we work with local, state and federal public safety partners to share information and refine emergency response plans and procedures.

While none of the incidents took place at any official event venues, we are grateful for the swift response of the Austin Police Department and emergency services. These acts affect all of us who call Austin home.

The downtown entertainment district is one of Austin’s main attractions, yet is a source of year-round concern. We support both the City of Austin and law enforcement’s efforts to address the situation.”