LAMPASAS, Texas — Multiple injuries were reported after a bus from Norman, Oklahoma, traveling north on US Hwy. 281 outside of Lampasas rolled over, according to local law enforcement.

The bus was carrying 27 passengers including the driver.

Officials said the call came in around 3:15 in the afternoon. Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

This story will be updated with details as they become available.

