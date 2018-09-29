LAMPASAS, Texas — Multiple injuries were reported after a bus carrying fifth grade students from Norman, Oklahoma, rolled over on US Hwy. 281 north of Lampasas, according to local law enforcement.

The bus was carrying 27 passengers including the driver.

Lampasas police said there were no fatalities, but all passengers were treated on scene and taken to a hospital. Several were said to have sustained significant injuries.

Officials said the call came in around 3:15 in the afternoon. Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

This story will be updated with details as they become available.

