HOUSTON — The city of Houston is paying respects to Maleah Davis with a walk in downtown this morning.

The 4-year-old girl has captured hearts around the world and we're mourning her tragic death.

Several things are happening Sunday.

June 9 marks more than a month since the little girl went missing, and just over a week since her body was found in Arkansas.

A local group called Dear Maleah organized the walk in her honor.

The walk started Sunday morning in front of Houston City Hall at 7:54 a.m. -- which is, down to the minute, the last time Maleah was seen alive on surveillance footage.

The mile-long walk took participants from City Hall to Harris County Jail, where there was a moment of silence for Maleah, and then participants walked back to City Hall for a bubble release in her honor.

Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo were in attendance and spoke to mourners at the event.

"We have to make sure that her name, her memories and her spirit is kept alive. That's what's happening this morning. Let me thank Houston for just stepping up and remembering all of our children." said Mayor Turner.

Participants were asked to bring water and a light snack, wear pink shirts and bring their children.

In addition to the walk, the mayor has declared June 9 as Maleah Davis Day. The lights on City Hall turned pink, Maleah’s favorite color, in her honor.

If you would like to donate, the funeral home Richardson Mortuary, says they are setting up an official fund to help with expenses.

Donations can be made to The Maleah Davis Burial Donation at Richardson Mortuary, 3201 Brookfield Drive, Houston, TX 77045. Phone Number: 713-523-4992

The funeral home says they expect to have a website for the fund set up by Monday.

