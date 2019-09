SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after an accident on the east side late Wednesday night.

Police say the man in his 30's was riding on Martin Luther King Drive near South New Braunfels around 11:00 p.m. That's when he lost control, hit a curb and went airborne into a parking lot.

He was rushed to BAMC. Police say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.