SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist suffered serious head injuries following a crash at the intersection of Bandera Road and Wurzbach Road around 3:30 a.m.

According to officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the driver of a Nissan Rogue and the motorcyclist were both attempting to cross the intersection, located on the city's northwest side, when they collided.

We're told the motorcyclist suffered serious head injuries and was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue did not appear to be intoxicated and the cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The investigation continues.