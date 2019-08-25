LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, LMPD officers responded to a report of domestic violence in the 5500 block of Lodema Way.

Upon arrival, officers observed 29-year-old Andreanna Bryant running from the residence and hiding behind an air conditioning unit in the rear of the residence.

While attempting to handcuff Bryant, one officer was kicked in the left leg, causing pain and resulting in a charge of assaulting a police officer.

Officers spoke with Bryant’s mother, who lives in the residence, who said Bryant showed up at the apartment and was willingly let inside by her mother.

Bryant’s mother said she had asked Bryant to help with laundry, at which point Bryant became irate and threatened to hit her.

Bryant’s mother said she then called the police and Bryant got mad and pinned her against the wall with her hand around her throat. Bryant’s mother said she could not breathe and started to see black dots, and also said Bryant said “I will kill you” while choking her.

Bryant was arrested and charged with strangulation, terroristic threatening, fleeing or evading police and assaulting a police officer.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.