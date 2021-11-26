Mother of road-rage murder victim continues to fight for justice five years later

Lori Rocha's maintained regular contact with San Antonio police regarding her son's unsolved murder. She plans to hold a tribute event Saturday afternoon.

SAN ANTONIO — Lori Rocha wakes up every day with one mission in mind.

“I can’t bring my son back, but I will fight for justice for him,” she said.

Lori’s son, Aaron Rocha, 25, was shot and killed two days after Thanksgiving in 2016, as a result of what San Antonio police have described as a road-rage incident.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 26, 2016 near Huebner road and Northwest Military highway.

Police say the event involved two vehicles, one of which Aaron was a passenger. Aaron was killed during the road rage but the driver of the vehicle Aaron was in during the shooting, survived.

“They took the person I love most in my life away from me,” Lori said.

Lori is in weekly contact with police detectives and keeps on social media to keep her son’s unsolved murder alive.

There are days when Lori will stand at Huebner and Lockhill-Selma roads, sign in hand, to spread the word about her son’s murder.

The sign she often uses is the one she made five years ago.

“I’ll come out here just random days and stand with my sign. Maybe somehow it keeps him close to me because this was made right when it happened.”

Lori invites the community to attend a tribute event Saturday Nov. 27 from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the corner of Huebner and Lockhill-Selma, near where Aaron was killed five years ago.

“If you don’t know about it, you need to know about it. It was a road rage. It could happen to anyone driving the street. So that should concern people – and want justice for my son as well as safety for everyone,” Lori said.

Crime Stoppers of San Antonio is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Aaron Rocha’s killer.