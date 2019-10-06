OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Photographer Tracy Hibben and mom-to-be Misty Murphy weren't expecting the storm clouds.

They knew the rain was coming before their mom-to-be photo session on Sunday, Hibben said, and were debating whether or not they should reschedule.

But the sky was clear as they began clicking away in Oak Ridge at the start of their session. It wasn't until they decided to drive to the top of a hill in Oak Ridge hoping for sunset shots that they looked towards Knoxville and saw the clouds rolling in, Hibben explained.

Misty Murphy's dramatic backdrop for this photo in Oak Ridge with Just Another Mom Photography was a happy accident, photographer Tracy Hibben said.

Tracy Hibben / Just Another Mom Photography

Murphy's sister pulled up the weather on her phone to check and make sure a tornado wasn't coming in, but the forecast just said partly cloudy, Hibben explained. So they kept on shooting, after making sure everyone was comfortable with the approaching storm.

They got their shots, and it started to rain just afterwards, Hibben said.

So just how do you get a gorgeous composition like this one? Hibben said it's all about perspective.

"Behind her is a huge mud puddle," she explained.

Misty Murphy's dramatic backdrop for this photo in Oak Ridge with Just Another Mom Photography was a happy accident, photographer Tracy Hibben said.

Tracy Hibben / Just Another Mom Photography

But it wasn't just the weather that had Hibben excited about the shoot.

"Misty definitely made the session!" she said. "She is absolutely gorgeous! Mother Nature had nothing on this momma."

Evening is also Hibben's favorite time for sessions, because there are less shadows.

"Shadows emphasize imperfections such as dark circles and wrinkles," she said.

And while she works with each mom to get the look they want, she said dramatic is "definitely" her style.

Hibben specializes in maternity sessions and has over 70 gowns available for use during sessions with her company, Just Another Mom Photography, East Tennessee's Premier Maternity Photographer. Both of the gowns pictured are available for moms to use.

"I love being able to see a mom's face light up when she sees the back of my camera and how beautiful that baby bump is," she said.

Interested in working with Hibben? You can find her on Facebook at Just Another Mom Photography, or click here for her website.