A mother who gave birth to a baby and then threw her away in a plastic bag in a Southwestern Assemblies of God University dorm bathroom in 2018 has been sentenced to five years in prison, according to the Ellis County district attorney's office.

Natalie Annell Weaver, 21, of Springfield, Mo., pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and pleaded guilty to a state felony charge of abuse of a corpse, according to an Ellis County statement.

The manslaughter charge carries a penalty of five years; the abuse of a corpse charge carries a penalty of 400 days. The sentencing took place in the 40th Judicial District Court of Ellis County.

The sentencing stems from an April 2018 incident involving Weaver and the birth of her daughter.

On April 17, 2018, Waxahachie police officers were called for a welfare check at a Southwestern Assembly of God University dormitory.

Weaver gave birth to a girl in a dorm bathroom. The baby was born with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck. Officers found Weaver's daughter in a plastic bag in a trash can when they arrived on scene to investigate, according to Ellis County officials.

The woman at first denied giving birth to the baby, officials said.

Officers found "multiple locations with both wet and dried blood" in the bathroom and said Weaver didn't seek any medical assistance for the baby.

The state's Baby Moses Law allows mothers to take unwanted babies to designated spots like fire stations or hospitals.

Weaver was indicted Oct. 10, 2018. She turned herself in to the Ellis County Detention Center on Nov. 13, 2018, officials said.

"Please let this be a reminder to young mothers in distress that there are safe alternatives. The gift of life is too important to throw away," said Ellis County District Attorney Patrick Wilson in a written statement.

