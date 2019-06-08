SAN ANTONIO — Rejoice makeup-gurus!

Morphe makeup has opened up its first store in San Antonio.

Morphe Brushes Hey San Antonio, #MorpheBabes! Guess what?! We just opened this beauty at North Star Mall today! 🤠⭐🎉 Come hangout with us and grab ALL your fave Morphe goodies! 💋

The brand that was born in 2008 already has two brick-and-mortar stores in Houston, but now beauty creators can "blend the rules" at their North Star Mall location.

According to Morphe's website, "At Morphe, there are no rules. Stereotypes? Not interested. We're real all the way."

The brand challenges its creators to "Push those boundaries. Make an impact." and use their products to "Show the world your true, vivid, exploding colors."