SAN ANTONIO — Morgan's Wonderland will hold a job fair to fill hourly and entertainment openings ahead of the upcoming season at the main park and Morgan's Inspiration Island splash park.

The job fair will take place Friday, Jan. 31 to Saturday, Feb. 1. Interviews will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days.

Morgan’s Wonderland will open Feb. 28, and Morgan’s Inspiration Island will open May 9. The jobs include ride hosts and operators, staff members in food and retail services, employees in guest relations/admissions and first-aid personnel. The "Edutainment Department" is also seeking mascots/costumed characters and actors.

Morgan’s Wonderland offers more than 25 attractions including wheelchair-accessible rides, playscapes and gardens.