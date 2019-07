SAN ANTONIO — A fire broke out in a high-rise building in downtown San Antonio this morning.

More than 30 units responded to the Mokara Hotel and Spa in the 200 block of E Commerce Street near Navarro Street and St. Mary's Street.

According to officials with SAFD, the fire began in the hotel's kitchen.

The exact cause of the fire is not clear at this time.

People were evacuated from the building and there's no word of any serious injuries at this time.