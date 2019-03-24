SAN ANTONIO — More than 100 undocumented immigrants arrived in San Antonio over the weekend, according to Catholic Charities.

The immigrants were transported to San Antonio from border towns because migrant detention centers along the border have run out of space. Many of them are only in San Antonio temporarily, on their way to their final destinations in other parts of the country. Authorities say they are coming by buses and private vans contracted by the government.

Catholic Charities said it is prepared to provide assistance to anyone day or night. The organization says they are accepting donations of clothes, toys and hygiene products. They are also accepting monetary donations. Items to be donated can be dropped at their location on 202 West French Place starting Monday. Monetary donations can be made through the website.

Catholic Charities says more than 1,000 people have been dropped off in the last week. They expect more immigrants to be dropped off.