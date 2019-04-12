SAN ANTONIO — NISD officials confirm that three campuses are under a modified lockdown late Wednesday morning after a report of shots fired in the area.

The three campuses include Mary Hull Elementary School, Meadow Village Elementary School and John Jay High School.

The shots fired were reported across from John Jay High School. The modified lockdown began around 11:00 a.m.

NISD officials say a modified lockdown does not impact the interior and simply means that students are not going outside for things like P.E. class and recess.