Mississippi takes step toward dropping rebel image from flag

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi lawmakers are close to erasing the Confederate battle emblem from the 126-year-old state flag.

The symbol is under criticism amid nationwide protests against racial injustice.

The House and Senate voted Saturday to file a bill to remove the symbol that many see as racist. They could vote on that bill Sunday.

A committee would design a new flag including the words “In God We Trust.” Voters would decide in November whether to endorse that design.