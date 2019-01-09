LAKE CITY, Fla. — A statewide search is on for a missing 14-year-old girl.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement sent out a missing child alert for 14-year-old Savannah Gulley.
Gulley is 5 feet tall and 110 pounds. She has reddish-brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen at her home in Lake City, Florida. At the time, she was wearing a pink or purple shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on where she might be should contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 386-719-2005 or 911.
