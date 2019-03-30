COLUMBIA, S.C. — Samantha Josephson, a University of South Carolina student who was reported missing, has died, the university confirms.

School President Harris Pastides delivered the news in a statement Saturday morning.

Dear Carolina Family,

It is with the heaviest of hearts that I write these words this morning. Our prayers are with the family and friends of Samantha Josephson following the devastating news of her death. Times like these leave me searching for words of wisdom and comfort. However, I take solace that the Carolina Family is here to embrace those who are hurting.

As you make plans for the weekend, remember the tenets of Stand Up Carolina: look out for one another, be active bystanders. Travel in groups and stay together. If you have not already done so, download the RAVE Guardian safety app, set up your profile and learn how to use it.

t has been a difficult week for our extended Carolina family. The loss of a student is never easy but this has been a particularly painful few days as we have experienced loss on several of our campuses. As a family, let’s continue to pray for all the families experiencing heartache and grief this week.

So far, Columbia Police have not yet said anything official about her death, and what may have led up to it.

Her father, Seymour Josephson, wrote about his family's loss on his Facebook page:

It is with tremendous sadness and of a broken heart that I post this! I will miss and love my baby girl for the rest of life. Samantha is no longer with us but she will not be for gotten. It is extremely hard to write this and post it but I love her with all my heart. I could continue to write about her but it kills me. I sit here and cry while looking at the picture and write this.

Josephson was last seen by friends between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Friday morning at The Bird Dog at 715 Harden Street in Five Points.

She never returned to her downtown residence and repeated calls went unanswered. That's when her friends contacted police, according to a report.

Josephson was seen on surveillance video getting into a dark-colored car, possibly a newer model Chevy Impala, around 2 a.m.

Columbia Police