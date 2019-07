FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The missing uncle and nephew from Fort Bend County have been found along FM 1463, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies had been asking for the public's help finding the 9-year-old boy diagnosed with autism and his uncle diagnosed with schizophrenia.

The pair was last seen leaving their Fort Bend County home together Wednesday at about 6:30 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

They were located several hours later along FM 1463.

