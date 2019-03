SAN MARCOS, Texas — A Texas family is searching for 18-year-old Paul Perales who went missing from San Marcos last year.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Perales was last seen in San Marcos on December 6, 2018.

It is believed that he may try to travel to San Antonio.

Paul stands at 5'4 and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Call 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office at 1-512-398-6777 with any information on Paul's whereabouts.