COMAL COUNTY, Texas — A teen and baby have vanished from Comal County and the Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to find them.

Chasity De La Garza and Elijah De La Garza were last seen in New Braunfels on Saturday, February 23.

The 16-year-old girl and 11-month-old baby boy are biracial, Hispanic and White. Both have black hair and brown eyes.

Chasity stands around five feet tall, weighing 120 pounds. Elijah is two feet tall and 30 pounds.

Anyone with information on Chasity and/or Elijah can call the Comal County Sheriff's Office at (830)-630-3400.