CARROLLTON, Ohio — The Carroll County Sheriff's office is still looking for a missing teen who vanished several days ago.

Investigators say 14-year old Jonathan Minard was last seen on April 13.

Minard is 5' 7" and weighs 145 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, brown pants and brown boots.

Minard was at a farm near New Harrisburg to help with milking Friday and went home after 3 p.m. He returned to the farm after 1:30 p.m. Saturday when he complained of a toothache and said he was calling his mother to go home.

His mom never received that call, and he hasn't been seen since.

Anyone with information is asked to call 330-627-2141 immediately.