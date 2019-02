SAN ANTONIO — Police are hoping the public can assist in locating a missing woman last seen on the city's south side.

68-year-old Maria Reyna is 5'4" with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police. Authorities say Reyna was last seen on the 100 block of Hearne Ave near the Palm Heights neighborhood south of Hwy 90.

Police ask anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Reyna to contact the SAPD Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.