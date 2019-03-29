ROUND ROCK, Texas — UPDATE: Both Tonia Henderson's family and the Round Rock Police Department confirmed she was found safe on Sunday afternoon.

Police said Henderson was found around 3:30 p.m. in a parked vehicle while officers canvassed residences in the 1200 block of Old Settlers Boulevard.

She appeared to be in good health.

"Thanks to all Round Rock residents for keeping an eye out, helping to spread the word, praying and offering to do whatever was needed," said Round Rock Police Commander Jim Stuart. "It was inspiring to see Round Rock neighbors and regional law enforcement agencies come together to return Tonia to her family."

The 48-hour search involved helicopters, boats, K9 units and a drone from numerous agencies.

ORIGINAL STORY: Round Rock police are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.

Tonia Henderson, 27, was last seen near Old Settlers Park and Mesa Park around 1 p.m. Friday.

Henderson is autistic and non-verbal.

She was wearing either a dark floral print sweatshirt and sweatpants with boots or a long red dress, according to police.

A K9 and Austin police helicopter have assisted in the search.

Texas Search and Rescue is now assisting in the search.

Police also encourage Round Rock residents to check storage sheds and small structures on their property, as Henderson likes closed in spaces.

If you see her, police urge you to call 9-1-1.