BLANCA, Colo. — A one-day old infant that was reported missing has been located, according to an alert from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Leah Sandoval was born at home overnight Sunday, CBI said. The Blanca Police Department asked for help Monday in locating the infant and the baby's mother after they say she took off from the Alamosa Hospital in an attempt to evade social services.

Police say Leah's mother, Cynthia Sandoval, 30, is a known drug user, so several people requested a welfare check on her and the baby.

The Department of Social Service (DSS) arrived at the home Monday and asked that Sandoval bring her newborn to Alamosa Hospital.

She did, according to the alert, but then immediately took off with Leah. It says she appears to be intentionally evading law enforcement and DSS.

At about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, CBI said the child had been located. No other details were provided.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS