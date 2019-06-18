PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — UPDATE: A man with medical conditions who was missing since last week has been found. Pflugerville police said Wednesday that Cornet "Carlos" Toliver was found safe.

PREVIOUS: Police said Toliver was last seen on June 16 around 7 p.m. at his home on Kensington Castle Path. Toliver suffers from medical conditions and he left home with his medication, which police said is a cause for concern.

Those who reported him missing said he has a history of leaving home, but it is uncommon for him to be away for this long of a time.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin officer fired after allegedly having relationship with stalking victim

Taco Bell giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos to everybody in the U.S. today