PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — UPDATE: A man with medical conditions who was missing since last week has been found. Pflugerville police said Wednesday that Cornet "Carlos" Toliver was found safe.

PREVIOUS: Police said Toliver was last seen on June 16 around 7 p.m. at his home on Kensington Castle Path. Toliver suffers from medical conditions and he left home with his medication, which police said is a cause for concern.

Those who reported him missing said he has a history of leaving home, but it is uncommon for him to be away for this long of a time.

