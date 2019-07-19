JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update on Friday, July 19, 2019: Two missing Jacksonville girls were found safe Friday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said Addison Terry, 11, and Jade Seidel, 16, were found safe.

"Thank you to everyone who helped us get the word out," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

Original Story on Thursday, July 18, 2019: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old Jacksonville girl.

Addison Terry is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 107 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank-top and black shorts.

She may be with Jade Seidel, 16, who is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was seen wearing a blue and white flannel shirt.

Provided photo

Addison may be traveling to the Clay County area.

If you have any information, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

What other people are reading right now:



►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.