Two missing girls were found safe in Jacksonville after being outed by their own Uber driver.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says that Kamryn Lueck, 9, and Veronica Lueck, 13, went missing on Thursday evening after getting in an argument with a family member around 11 p.m. and leaving their home.

That's when police say that the two girls ordered an Uber ride to their friend's house across town.

JSO says that the girl's Uber driver saw social media on Friday morning and contacted police, leading them to where he initially dropped the girls off.

Police say they were found in Mandarin approximately 17 miles from their home

At this time, it's unclear as to how the girls were able to order the Uber.

EXCLUSIVE: Girls reunited with family

