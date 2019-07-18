PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Lauren Thompson has been missing for more than six months and there is a lot of questions surrounding her disappearance.

Those questions Torie Colvin, Lauren's mother, has also asked, especially when it comes to how the investigation is going.

Colvin sat down with CBS 19's Darcy Birden and explains what she knows surrounding the case and shares the final moments on the 911 tape.

It started for Colvin just 20 minutes before Lauren made that 911 call on January 10.

"She called me and said mom, I need to speak with the kids and she was kind of frantic," Colvin explained. A few more things were said before her final words of the call, "and then she said, please tell the kids I love em' and please tell dad, I love him and I'm sorry."

Then Lauren made a 911 call claiming someone was chasing her. The call lasted more than 20 minutes.

"Eventually, our dispatchers were able to obtain 911 pings that gave us a vicinity of where she was," Sheriff Kevin Lake explained.

Colvin and her husband were allowed to listen to the 911 tape. During the call, Colvin says Lauren said she was being shot at and she was running fast.

"At the end of the call, it was almost like someone had startled her," Colvin said. "It was like (gasp) and then her phone was dead."

CBS 19 did request the 911 tapes but the Panola County Sheriff's Office is not releasing any part of the 911 tape in case it can be used as evidence later in the investigation.

Colvin has questioned multiple times why the call cannot be released if they have already listened to it.

When officers arrived at the location given from the 911 call, they found Lauren's car stuck in a ditch. They began to search for her and found one of her shoes that evening. Based on the location of the car, the 911 pings, and her shoe, it gave law enforcement an estimated line of travel to start searching.

Since then multiple searches have taken place in the area.

"There's been 80 to 100 searchers, most of those outside agencies that have come in to help us during the searches," Sheriff Lake explained.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have helped with the search along with K9's and other search and rescue resources, but no community members have been allowed to assist in the search.

"The entire area is private property, even where the car was located is on private property," Sheriff Lake explained. "We have not had an issue with the landowners with law enforcement search teams being on those properties, but they are concerned about people they don't know about being on their property."

Colvin says she has a problem with that answer. She says the first response she received from Panola County was they did not want to mess up any evidence. Then they said landowners did not want people outside of law enforcement on their lands. However, Colvin says she has been given permission.

"The landowners say that they would have gladly helped with the search on their land, that they had no problem with people searching the land," Colvin said. "But besides that, she's wondering why other search groups haven't been brought in.

"I have asked at least five times for them to have another search team come in and for the Texas EquuSearch team," Colvin said.

The Sheriff says the reason the EquuSearch team has not been asked to come in, is because the resources are the same ones they already used.

The concerns Lauren's family has does not stop there.

There was allegedly conflict between Lauren and three people she was with on the property, leading investigators to believe she was run off the road.

Sheriff Lake even confirming there is paint transfer between the vehicles.

He says Lauren and a man were in her car when it went into the ditch. The man told her to stay with the car as he was going to walk to his property to get his car and chains to pull it out. The sheriff says when officers pulled up to his house they observed him doing just that.

Investigators questioned the man and the other two people with Lauren that day. They even used a lie detector machine. Since that time, one of the men has died.

People in the community have said there were others with the group that day, one of them related to a detective on the case.

Colvin says she heard the same thing from Lauren's friends.

"Some of the people that were with her that day are actually related to the head detective on the case," Colvin said. "Which to me is the conflict of interest and should never have happened to begin with."

When Sheriff Lake was questioned about that he said there has been no evidence the person they are referring to was ever at the scene. Evidence or leads about that individual have been handed directly over to the Texas Ranger involved in the case and not the investigator over Lauren's case.

Texas Rangers, the FBI, and other law enforcement agencies are actively investigating Lauren's disappearance at this time, but at the end of the day, there is still three children missing their mom.

"When they brought her car in the kids got excited," Colvin said with tears in her eyes. "And they thought mom was home. I had to tell them no, remember, mom's not here. Remember, we can't find her, and they're looking, they're still looking for her."

Every day when she sees her grandchildren, she is reminded of not just her pain, but their pain of living without their mom.