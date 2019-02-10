ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Mia Conaway was last seen in south St. Louis. Conaway was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 in the 5400 block of Alabama Avenue.

She is possibly wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt with GSA logo on front and dark pants with burgundy boots. Also, an aqua backpack containing clothing.

Police have not provided any further details.

Anyone with information should contact 911 or the juvenile division at 314-444-5327.

