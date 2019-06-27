GYPSUM, Colo. — The Eagle County deputy who has been missing since Tuesday has been found dead, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Tayler Esslinger, 26, was last seen heading into the mountains in the Gypsum area in a black 2011 Dodge pickup truck early Tuesday morning, according to the department.

His body was found in his vehicle Friday afternoon.

Esslinger lived in Gypsum and was a detention deputy with the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, Jessie Porter, a spokesperson for the department said.

Porter said Esslinger also worked as a volunteer firefighter for the Gypsum Fire Protection District and is very well-known in the community.

About 75 people joined public safety personnel to conduct ground searches Friday.

"Our hearts are hurting and as we begin to mourn Tayler's loss, we cannot overstate the importance of reaching out to needed resources, such as the Hope Center, that are available to all of us through this healing process," the news release from the Eagle County Sheriff's Office reads.

For community members seeking counseling assistance, the following resources are available:



Eagle Valley High School | Health Science Building (east side campus)

Walk-in support services will be offered from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 28

Eagle River Presbyterian Church, 455 Nottingham Road in Avon

Walk-in support services will be offered from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 28

Walk-in support services will be offered from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 1

Hope Center Eagle River Valley | Eagle County Paramedic Services Building, 360 Eby Creek Rd., Eagle

Walk-in support services from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, June 29

Walk-in support services from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 30

Walk in support services from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 1

24-hour crisis line and in-person community support. Call anytime at 970-306-4673 (HOPE). For additional assistance, call Aspen Hope Center at 970-925-5858.

www.ourhopecenter.org

Mind Springs Health

For ongoing support and walk-in hours, call 970-328-6969. Mind Springs Health in Eagle is located at 137 Howard St.

www.mindspringhealth.org

Speak Up REACH OUT – Suicide Prevention Coalition of Eagle County

www.speakupreachout.org

Colorado Crisis Line | www.coloradocrisisservices.org

1-844-493-8255, chat online or text TALK to 38255

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800-273-8255

www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org for online chat support

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS