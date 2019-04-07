DENTON, Texas — A 41-year-old man with intellectual disabilities was found dead just days after he was reported missing from the Denton State Supported Living Center.

LeCarvin DeKevin Lewis, who also goes by "Kevin", was found dead around 11:20 a.m. Thursday at the living center.

Family members say that his body was found outside behind a mound of dirt next to a kitchen on site.

Denton police did not release details on how Lewis died or where he had been for the days he was believed missing.

Lewis was reported missing Saturday afternoon. Police said he had "several physical ailments."

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission, which oversees the facility, released a statement Thursday and said it is reviewing its policies and security measures that may need to be strengthened.

A spokesperson with the facility said about 450 people live at the center. The campus is 189 acres and is fenced-off according to the state.

The following statement was released Thursday afternoon:

"We are deeply saddened by this loss. Our hearts go out to his family and all who knew him. It is an emotional time for all of us as we are a very tight-knit community. We are grateful for the time we had with him.

We’ve been talking with the family and answering their questions and offering any support we can. We are also working closely with law enforcement to find out what happened and we will continue to undergo a tireless review of the circumstances to identify anything that could have been done differently or that needs to change. This includes reviewing our policies and security measures that may need to be strengthened.

Our residents are like family and this loss is especially difficult for our staff. We’re offering support to staff members and residents who may need help getting through this difficult time."

"I'M UPSET, I'M ANGRY, AND I'M OUTRAGED."

Skyler Jackson, Lewis' sister, said that Lewis had been living at the Denton facility off and on since 1997.

Jackson said that Lewis has also spent time in a similar facility in Lubbock and that he returned to this one in Denton around 5 years ago.

Over the last 5 days, Jackson said that she, other family members, police, and employees from the facility have been canvassing the campus looking for Lewis.

Right now, she and other family members have lingering questions. Jackson told WFAA she wants to know how employees allowed Lewis to go missing.

"My brother shouldn't be able to wander off," Jackson said. "He has the mentality of a child. If someone left their 4-year-old at a daycare facility and child ended up dead behind a ditch we would have questions."

"I'm upset, I'm angry, and I'm outraged."

Lewis also wants to know how her brother died.

She said that she and other searchers checked multiple times in the area where Lewis' body was found.

"He was found exactly where we looked time and time again," Jackson said.

"That's what bothers me the most. I want to know what happened to him and we haven't gotten any answers."

The state couldn't tell WFAA how many unexpected deaths on record the Denton facility has seen.

RELATED: Police need help finding missing 41-year-old man with intellectual disability