The Cleveland Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing, endangered teen.

Police say 14-year-old Satina McDade was last seen at a convenience store located near East 163rd and St. Clair Avenue around 4:40 p.m. Monday.

Satina was with an older man believed to be in his 40s driving a blue/gray newer model Infinity QX50.

A friend of Satina's told police that she was with the pair, but left when she learned the unknown man would be taking them to Akron or Canton.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police at 216-664-4477.