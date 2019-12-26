SIX LAKES, Mich. — The body of a 5-year-old boy who went missing while playing outside of a home in Six Lakes was located Thursday, authorities confirm.

Not many details about where Beau Belson's body was located were immediately released, but police did confirm that he located in water near where he went missing.

The child went missing around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday from a home near N. Holland Road and Fleck Road. Beau was playing outside with another family member when they lost track of him.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

