TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — Police in St. Louis County are hoping the public can help them find a missing 3-year-old boy.

Donovan Hood was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Friday at 13901 Manchester Road in Town and Country. The address is linked to Amp Up Action Park, which is in a large shopping complex in west county.

Police said Donovan was last seen with a woman named Brittney Sawyer. They were in a silver vehicle believed to be a Ford F150. They haven’t been seen or heard from since Friday night.

Sawyer has a history of drug use, police said.

Donovan is 3 feet tall and weighs about 33 pounds. He has black hair in braids and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray and green jacket, gray t-shirt and yellow sweat pants.

Sawyer is 25 years old. She’s 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has blonde hair and dark eyes.

Police are classifying this as an Endangered Person Advisory. They did not disclose the connection between Donovan and Sawyer.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Town and Country Police Department at (314) 913-6436.

Top stories people are reading right now:

RELATED: 4 people shot during large event in St. Louis County

RELATED: Police say 4 dead, 9 shot at bar in Kansas City, Kansas

RELATED: Pregnant rescue pitbull has maternity shoot just days before giving birth

RELATED: Botham Jean's neighbor, witness during Amber Guyger's trial, killed in shooting, sources say

RELATED: Virgin Hyperloop One Roadshow rolls into St. Louis