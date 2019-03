AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE: Austin police said a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday has been found.

PREVIOUS: Police said Enrique Duran, 9, was last seen at 6805 Wentworth Dr. at 6 p.m.

Police described Duran as a Hispanic boy that is approximately 4 feet tall and 45 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Duran is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. Please contact the APD Missing Person Unit at 512-974-5250.