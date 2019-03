SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say missing man, 81-year-old George McDill, was found safe.

Previous story:

Police are looking for 81-year-old George McDill.

McDill was last seen Sunday, March 17, on Loop 410 and Broadway.

He suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.

Mr. McDill was last seen wearing blue jeans, a green and blue checkered button down shirt, light blue jacket, and a cowboy hat.

Call (210)-207-7660 with any information.