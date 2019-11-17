TENAHA, Texas — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 74-year-old man who was reported missing Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, Jimmy Ray Anderson was last seen driving a white Chevy extended cab pickup at about 3 a.m. on County Road 4326 in Tenaha. The license plate for the vehicle is LP1JT203.

Anderson is a white male, 6'0'' and 210 lbs with short gray hair and a long gray beard. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, jeans and gray shoes.

If you have any information on Anderson's whereabouts, you are urged to call the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at 936-598-5601.