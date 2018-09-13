UPDATE:

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas -- The Travis County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that they have canceled the Amber Alert for a 4-year-old girl after finding her safe.

TCSO stated that they have the suspect, the girl's father, Eric John Ramirez, 40, in custody.

Katelyn Ramirez originally went missing on Sept. 10 in Pflugerville, Texas.

Ramirez is 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 40 pounds, the sheriff's office said. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a red short-sleeved shirt, light red shorts and white socks.

Officials said they are also searching for the suspect, the girl's father, identified as Eric John Ramirez, 40. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials said Ramirez has outstanding warrants and may be driving this vehicle:

  • Maroon Chevy Camaro with a license plate number of KBX7877

Other possible vehicles include:

  • Grey BMW with dealer tags 20089Z9
  • White GMC Yukon with a license plate number of JRV2702
  • Small white Volkswagen SUV with unknown plates

If you have any information regarding this case, please call the Travis County Sheriff's Office at 512-974-0845 or 911.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is hosting a press conference at 3 p.m. to provide more details in the case.

