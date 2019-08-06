ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Update: A missing 4-year-old boy and his mother were found safe on Saturday, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were searching for James Dean Welles Jr. after he was last seen Thursday morning in Brighton Village with his mother, Jady Shannon Dow.

Both the child and his mother were found safe days later in Duval County deputies said.

Previous: Florida deputies are asking the public to help find a missing 4-year-old boy who is considered endangered.

James Dean Welles Jr. was last seen about 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Orange Park. He was with his mother, Jady Shannon Dow, but may be with other family members.

Deputies told WJAX in Jacksonville the missing boy is connected to a drug raid that took place Thursday that led to a SWAT situation and four arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately or send a tip to First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

What other people are reading right now:

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.