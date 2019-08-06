ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Florida deputies are asking the public to help find a missing 4-year-old boy who is considered endangered.
James Dean Welles Jr. was last seen about 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Orange Park. He was with his mother, Jady Shannon Dow, but may be with other family members.
Deputies told WJAX in Jacksonville the missing boy is connected to a drug raid that took place Thursday that led to a SWAT situation and four arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately or send a tip to First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
