AUSTIN, Texas — Four days after a 21-year-old woman who has medical issues went missing, Austin police said she has been found and is safe.

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 21-year-old woman who has medical issues.

Police said Ashlynn Darr was last seen on June 24 at her home. She left her residence on foot, according to police.

On June 28, police said she was found safe.

APD

