SACO, Maine — A missing 15-year-old girl last seen in late March turned herself into the Lewiston Police Department early Tuesday morning, Saco police said.

Kayla Skula was returned to her family, according to the department.

Saco police on Monday once again sought the public's assistance in locating Skula, who was last seen March 22 leaving Saco in an unknown vehicle. It was at least the second time law enforcement had posted the notice.

Skula was seen leaving a Saco residential facility in the area of Portland Road, from which she arranged transportation, according to police.

The Saco Police Department said it had been working with several Maine and out-of-state law enforcement agencies, as well as the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, as part of the ongoing investigation.

Skula's description from police: a white female who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police noted ties to the Lewiston-Auburn and Portland-Westbrook areas, as well as Berkeley County, South Carolina.

Anyone who had seen Skula or may have had information about her whereabouts were asked to contact the Saco Police Department at (207) 282-8216 or their local law enforcement agency.

The Saco Police Department thanked the public, fellow law enforcement agencies and media for their assistance with the investigation.