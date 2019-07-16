MARLIN, Texas — The Marlin Police Department said it found 15-year-old Emily Childs safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Marlin Police Department said it is looking for a 15-year-old girl who went missing at 4 a.m. Tuesday. Emily Childs was last seen getting into a blue Dodge truck with an unknown man in Reagan, and police said the truck could have headed to Tyler.

Childs is white, has blue eyes, brown-red hair, is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 125 pounds and has piercings on both sides of her nose, police said. She also has a mole on the right side of her face. She was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap shirt, shorts, and black Adidas slides.

If you have any information that can help police find Childs, contact the department at 254-883-9255.