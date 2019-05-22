AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE: Austin police reported after 1 p.m. that John Campau has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a boy who was reported missing Wednesday morning.

John Campau, 15, was last seen at his home on the 12000 block of Sunderland Drive around 8 a.m. wearing a purple polo, khakis and glasses. He's believed to be with his dog.

Officials said he's known to frequent the H-E-B at Parmer Lane and Interstate Highway 35 and the Sonic drive-in at Parmer and Yager Lane.

If seen, please call 911 immediately.

