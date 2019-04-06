AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE: A missing 11-year-old boy has returned home, Austin police said Tuesday morning.

PREVIOUS: Elijah Thornton was last seen Monday playing outside his apartment located at 7227 E. Highway 290 before walking off in an unknown direction, police said.

Police described Thornton as a black boy who is about 5 feet tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, red basketball shorts and purple sneakers.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

After 35 years, homeless man readmitted to UT Austin to finish degree

Fort Worth couple dies on vacation in Fiji

You can eat and sleep at the original 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' gas station