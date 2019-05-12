Police in Connecticut are still searching for a missing 1-year-old girl, and now an AMBER Alert has been issued.
Venessa Morales disappeared from a home where police are investigating a suspicious death. Officers say she may be endangered.
When officers arrived at the girl's home for a welfare check, they found a body inside but not Morales. Investigators say the girl was last seen Nov. 29.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.
RELATED: Police searching for missing 1-year-old girl feared to be endangered
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida UPS driver accused of stealing more than $1K worth of packages
- Nancy Pelosi OKs drafting impeachment articles against President Trump
- $5 million reward offered in FBI search for 'most wanted terrorist'
- Immersive 'Rise of the Resistance' ride drops you into epic 'Star Wars' battle
- Pasco Co. man accused of attacking woman with hatchet and hammer in meth-fueled rage
- 12 Christmas light displays to see around Tampa Bay this holiday season
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter