NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Four military personnel have been charged in connection with the June 2017 death of an Army Green Beret in Mali.

The two sailors and two Marines, who have not been publicly identified, are charged under the Uniform Code of Military Justice with felony murder, involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy, obstruction of justice, hazing and burglary.

Previously, NCIS had been investigating two members of SEAL Team 6. It was not immediately clear if the SEAL Team 6 members are the two sailors who were ultimately charged.

Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar, 34, was found dead June 4, 2017 near the U.S. Embassy in Bamako, in housing he shared with other military personnel. The New York Times reported that Melgar was strangled and that two Navy SEAL team members were placed on administrative leave and flown out of Mali.

Melgar's wife, Michelle, was notified that her husband's death was ruled a homicide, CNN reported. Contacted by the news outlet in October 2017, Michelle Melgar said she was not yet willing to discuss the case.

"I ask for privacy during this time. I hope that you will allow me to tell my story when I'm ready," she said. "I knew him best — he was my best friend. It's all so new — I'm sorry."

A preliminary hearing for the suspects is currently scheduled for December 10.

Green Beret murder charge sheets (redacted) by 13News Now on Scribd

USA TODAY contributed to this report

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC